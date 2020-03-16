Hollywood star Tom Hanks, who has been in self-isolation with his wife Rita Wilson after they tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, shared a pithy photo to social media of two pieces of toasts covered with Vegemite.

“Thanks to the Helpers,” the Oscar-winner captioned the tweet. “Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx”

Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020

Vegemite, which is said to have a strong flavor and is made from leftover brewers’ yeast extract with various vegetable and spice additives, was made popular by many Australians. Vegemite was also made popular by the 1981 Men at Work song titled Down Under, which contained the lyrics “He just smiled and gave me a vegemite sandwich.”

Some native Australians mocked Hanks’ use of the vegemite on his toast, claiming that he used “too much.”

In addition to the vegemite toast, Hanks and his wife have been staying busy during the self-quarantine by talking with fans on social media. Wilson shared a Spotify playlist titled “Quarantunes,” which features Eric Carmen’s “All By Myself” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

Last week, Hanks and Wilson thanked those who are helping them during their time of isolation.

“Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else,” Hanks wrote on Instagram.

“There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness,” Hanks continued. “We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?”

“Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” Hanks concluded, using a line from his movie A League of Their Own.