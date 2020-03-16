Hollywood star Tom Hanks, along with his wife Rita Wilson, have left a Queensland hospital and are now staying at a rented home in Australia five days after they announced they were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

People, which was the first outlet to report the news, said a representative for Hanks informed the publication that both Hanks and Wilson “remain under quarantine in their house.”

In his announcement for testing positive during his time working in Australia, Hanks said he is taking a “one-day-at-a-time approach” in dealing with the virus.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” the Forrest Gump star wrote in an Instagram post.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” he added. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

Hanks and his wife have been staying busy during the self-quarantine by talking with fans on social media. Wilson shared a Spotify playlist titled “Quarantunes,” which features Eric Carmen’s “All By Myself” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

Hanks took to Twitter Sunday to thank the healthcare workers who have assisted him and shared a pithy photo of two pieces of toasts covered with Vegemite.

Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020

“Thanks to the Helpers,” the Oscar-winner captioned the tweet. “Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx”