Watch: Mel Brooks and Son Max Urge Social Distancing in Hilarious PSA

Max Brooks, son of legendary actor-comedian-producer Mel Brooks, released a friendly PSA featuring his 93-year-old father as part of an effort to encourage the practice of “social distancing,” demonstrating that he could be responsible for wiping out a “whole generation of comedic legends” if he did not follow social distancing guidelines himself.

MaxBrooks delivered the bulk of the PSA as his father smiled and nodded along while separated by a glass door.

“He’s 93. If I get the coronavirus, I’ll probably be OK. But if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke, and before I know it, I’ve wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends,” he said. “When it comes to coronavirus, I have to think about who I can affect, and so can you.”

Max urged his audience to practice social distancing by avoiding crowds, washing hands, and keeping 6 feet away from people.

“And if you’ve got the option to stay home, just stay home. Do your part. Don’t be a spreader. Right dad?” he asked as the Blazing Saddles actor tapped on the glass and told his son to “go home.”

“Love you,” the younger Brooks said as his dad smiled and waved him off.

They are just two of several celebrities encouraging people to take precautions and stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Others include Grammy-winner and prolific donut-licker Ariana Grande, model Emily Ratajkowski, and actor and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“like your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait i promise,” Grande told her 72 million followers.

“Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together,” Schwarzenegger said.

“Please stay home for the next couple weeks if you are able to and practice social distancing,” Ratajkowski begged.