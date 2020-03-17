Debra Messing Says Many MAGA Voters Will Die Because Trump Lies

While the world is in the grip of the deadly coronavirus left-wing actress Debra Messing promoted a deceptively edited video claiming President Donald Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax” and asked if the supporters of the president, she says will die from the virus, realize now that he needs to be removed from office.

“LIAR-IN-CHIEF. #Maga have been unmoved by the 16500 lies 45 has made since elected. Now that innumerable people (including MAGA) will die, because of his lies and inaction, I wonder if MAGA will recognize that 45 must be voted out?” Debra Messing said in a tweet on Tuesday, which included a deceptively edited video promoted by a group called Fellow Americans.

LIAR-IN-CHIEF. #Maga have been unmoved by the 16500 lies 45 has made since elected. Now that innumerable people (including MAGA) will die, because of his lies and inaction, I wonder if MAGA will recognize that 45 must be voted out? pic.twitter.com/exzOx4G5Qz — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) March 17, 2020

Messing, like other Hollywood elites and left-wing media members, is promoting the lie that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.” The president used the word “hoax” at a campaign rally to describe the Democrats’ attempts to politicize the coronavirus.

Even songwriter Richard Marx, a vocal Trump critic, noted that “this narrative that he called the actual virus a hoax is patently false.”

No one is more repulsed by Trump than I (except for those subjected to seeing him naked) but this narrative that he called the actual virus a hoax is patently false. He said Dems’ claim he didn’t respond to it appropriately was a hoax. Turns out they were still right. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 13, 2020

Spreading fake news and hating Trump supporters seems par for the course for the Will & Grace star, who backed Joe Biden for president earlier this month in a rambling video.

Messing claimed last month that President Trump “puts Americans in mortal danger.” The actor said this while tweeting a two-year-old Washington Post article about proposed budget cuts to the CDC that never happened.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the bestselling book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and Instagram @jeromeehudson