Tom Hanks Says ‘No Fever’ After Week with Coronavirus: ‘We Are All in This Together. Flatten the Curve’

A week after being diagnosed with coronavirus, actor Tom Hanks said Tuesday that he still exhibits symptoms of the illness but is keeping busy in isolation by doing laundry, washing the dishes, and playing Gin Rummy with his wife, actress Rita Wilson, who also tested positive for COVID-19.

Tom Hanks also urged everyone to unite to fight the spread of the coronavirus. “We are all in this together. Flatten the curve,” he said.

The Forrest Gump star provided his latest update via Instagram. “Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch,” the actor wrote.

The two-time Oscar winner also joked that his wife has won six straight hands of Gin Rummy and that he has learned not to spread his Vegemite so thick.

Hanks explained that the vintage typewriter featured in his Instagram post was a favorite personal item that he brought with him to Australia. The actor was in the Gold Coast to shoot Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of Elvis Presley. Warner Bros. suspended production of the movie after Hanks was diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

Hanks and Wilson were hospitalized following their diagnoses and were released yesterday. But the couple remains in isolation.

