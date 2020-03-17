Video: Actress Vanessa Hudgens Questions Social Distancing, Since Coronavirus Deaths ‘Inevitable’

Actress Vanessa Hudgens, 31, is apologizing and is under heavy fire after posting to her 38 million Instagram followers a video which sees her calling social distancing until July “bullshit” because people dying from the coronavirus is “inventible.”

“Til July sounds like a bunch of bullshit. I’m sorry,” Hudgens said in a video clipped from the star’s Instagram stream, captured by other users. “But like, it’s a virus. I get it. Like, I respect it, but at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it… Like, yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable?”

The Bad Boys for Life star laughed and concluded “I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

The reaction from social media users came in fast and furious.

“Oh my GOD,” skin care guru and author Caroline Hirons responded. “You absolute thick, privileged, uncaring twat.” Comedian Natasha Rothwell wondered whether Hudgens had herself confused with the character she played in The Princess Switch. “Vanessa Hudgens knows she’s not an actual princess with a twin to blame this bullshit on, right?” she asked.

Writer Eric Papa knew exactly how it was going to play out. Either [Hudgens] is putting on a great performance imitating an ignoramous who talks to millions of people without doing any research, or… cue the coming social media (inadequte) apology.”

In fact, Hudgens had already issued said apology. Sort of. Twice.

At first, Hudgens blamed people taking the video “out of context,” though she failed to clarify what part was taken out of context. “It’s a crazy time, it’s a crazy, crazy time, and I am at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too,” she added. “Yeah I don’t take this situation lightly, by any means, I am home.”

Vanessa Hudgens: If people die, they die Vanessa Hudgens follow up: Y'all took my words out of context! pic.twitter.com/fXKqIpng5x — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 17, 2020

The public remained largely unimpressed, prompting an additional, less evasive written response via Twitter.

“Hey guys,” Hudgens wrote:

I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.

It remains to be seen whether this latest mea culpa will stem the rising tide of public criticism.