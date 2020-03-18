Coronavirus: Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Keith Urban, and More Host Online Concerts

Public concerts are being canceled across the globe due to concerns about spreading the coronavirus but some star, including Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, are holding virtual concerts for those stuck in quarantine.

For instance, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin announced a free performance on Instagram saying, “if anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music” they should tune in. Martin also teased a new song, according to USA Today.

Martin added that he was “on his own” before his performance. “I was supposed to be with the band Coldplay today from which I come but they are stuck in different countries, so we can’t play together. So I thought what would be nice would be to check in with some of you out there and see where you are and what I can do for you … so I’m here at your service for the next 20-some minutes,” the singer said.

Country star Kieth Urban and his actress wife, Nicole Kidman, also took to Instgram to offer fans a few tunes to help them through their coronavirus quarantine.

“I was supposed to be playing with my whole band tonight and obviously we can’t, and that bummed me out huge,” Urban told fans. “I really wanted to be able to play, so we’re down here in the warehouse – this is our joint, where we store everything – and we thought we’d break out the camera, the iPhone, and stream live.”

Others who live streamed their music for shut-in fans were Katherine McPhee, John legend, and David Foster.

