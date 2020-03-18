Hollywood Coordinates Coronavirus Campaign: ‘The President Needs to Resign’

All together now. A growing number of Hollywood celebrities are demanding that President Donald Trump resign from office as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the world.

Star Trek actor and left-wing activist George Takei appears to have started the trend on Twitter on Wednesday, writing “The president needs to resign.”

Takei’s tweet was repeated verbatim by numerous progressive activists and groups. Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer picked up one of those retweets and amplified the message to his followers, also verbatim.

Wings actor Steven Weber then retweeted Cryer’s call for Trump to resign,.

Weber’s tweet was subsequently repeated by Full Metal Jack star Matthew Modine, who has tweeted out “The president needs to resign” more than ten times on Wednesday.

Modine’s Full Metal Jacket co-star Vincent D’Onofrio added himself to the celebrity pile-on.

Other entertainment figures to repeat the call for Trump’s resignation include actor Kirk Acevedo, Thelma & Louise screenwriter Callie Khouri, and actor-comedian Christopher Titus.

