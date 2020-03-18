‘Imagine’: Celebrities Comfort the World with Song During Coronavirus Quarantine

Actress Gal Gadot posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday featuring a compilation of celebrities singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” to transcend quarantines as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are in this together, we will get through it together.” Gal Gadot just posted a video of her and other artists (who are also quarantined because of the COVID-19) singing Imagine by John Lennon on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/fRV6GhAF92 — best of gal (@bestofgaI) March 19, 2020

The complication included Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, Chris O’Down, Maya Rudolph, Jimmy Fallon, James Marsden, and Sarah Silverman, among many others.

Rolling Stone panned the song when it was released in 1971:

“Imagine,” for instance, is simply the consolidation of primal awareness into a world movement. It asks that we imagine a world without religions or nations, and that such a world would mean brotherhood and peace. The singing is methodical but not really skilled, the melody undistinguished, except for the bridge, which sounds nice to me. Most insidiously, I fear that John sees himself in the role of truth-teller, and, as such, can justify any kind of self-indulgent brutality in the name of truth. … Personally. I’m interested in John the man, his personal trials and dramas, because he has revealed them to us as John the extraordinary artist. If he does not continue as such, his posturings will soon seem not merely dull but irrelevant. It seems to me that John is facing the most extraordinary challenge of his career, both personally and artistically. But then, great artists, of whom John is one, are nothing if not resourceful.

Countries around the world have imposed various restrictions on their residents to slow the spread of the respiratory illness, which is mild for most but often fatal to older people or those with underlying conditions.

