Model Kaia Gerber Is ‘Social Distancing’ Outside Surrounded by Celebrity Friends

Chanel model Kaia Gerber appeared to contradict her earlier claim to engage in “social distancing” during the nationwide coronavirus outbreak, instead she spent the day strolling through Los Angeles with her celebrity friends, the Daily Mail reports.

Having posted a meme on her Instagram informing her 5.8 million social media followers that she’s “social distancing” like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone, the Chanel model was instead captured strolling through Malibu with her friends.

Gerber even shared a video of herself with fellow model and actor Cara Delevingn and 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman attempting to assemble a chair.

“Day four activities,” she captioned her Instastory. “Furniture building is a great way to pass the time.”

.@AshBenzo and @Caradelevingne teamed up with their pal @KaiaGerber to stock up on groceries so they can quarantine together! https://t.co/nXSyhsHJW3 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) March 16, 2020

The trio later went out for a walk with Delevigne’s girlfriend Ashley Benson and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley.

Meanwhile, Gerber’s 90’s supermodel mother Cindy Crawford, was pictured organizing photo albums at home and comparing her young self to her daughter.

According to the World Health Organization, people should be maintaining at least one meter of distance between themselves and anyone who is coughing or sneezing in what is known as “social distancing.”

“When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain the virus,” the organization explains. “If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.