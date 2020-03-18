Rapper Ice Cube: ‘I Can’t Wait’ to See Donald Trump in Handcuffs

Appearing Monday on New York’s 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, veteran rapper and Hollywood actor Ice Cube said he “can’t wait to see” President Donald Trump in handcuffs.

A transcript is as follows:

DJ ENVY: Are you getting back into music? ICE CUBE: I stay in music. I never leave. I’ve got albums out. I’m touring, I got tour dates coming. I never stop. It’s a part of who I am. I love it and it’s really about just being a b-boy and not nothing else, you know? I don’t care about the industry as much as I used to but I do care about the music, doing it, still staying active. I still got stuff to say. So it’s fun. CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: I mean you did Impeach the President and they did impeach the president. ICE CUBE: Yeah, I said: Arrest the [President]. They still haven’t gotten to arrest the President. That’s what I want to do. CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Well, when he gets out that White House, he definitely gonna be in handcuffs. ICE CUBE: Man. I can’t wait to see that, like that [Harvey] Weinstein in those handcuffs, man. That’s a beautiful day. CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: You worked with [Weinstein] before, right? ICE CUBE: Yeah, I worked with him. I just think about all the actresses that this dude ran out of the industry. It’s terrible.

It’s not the first time that Ice Cube has called for President Trump to be thrown in jail.

“You know, everybody got they policies, everybody got they, you know, wacky ways about the way things should go, but at the end of the day, there has to be class,” Ice Cube told reporter April Ryan in December 2018 while promoting his song “Arrest the President.”

“They said lock her up, they need to lock him up,” the Friday star said of Trump when asked if he thought the president should be impeached.