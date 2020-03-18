Watch: Actress Rita Wilson Performs New Song for Fans Online During Coronavirus Quarantine

Actress Rita Wilson is stuck in quarantine with her husband, actor Tom Hanks, after being diagnosed with the coronavirus last week, but she did not let her diagnosis keep her away from performing new music for her fans.

On Wednesday, Rita Wilson used her down time to perform her new single for fans in Instagram. The 63-year-old singer-songwriter performed Broken Man for fans.

“People aren’t perfect. Gotta love them flaws and all,” she wrote adding that the lyrics of the tune were written by Gary Burr.

Wilson performed the tune accompanied by two fellow musicians playing guitars.

“It don’t make it mad / And it don’t make it wrong / He’s a little bit lost but he’s not too far gone / You’re trying to change him and you don’t know if you can / It takes a hell of a lover to love a broken man,” Wilson sang.

The performance comes almost a week after Wilson shared her Spotify playlist with fans. She called her playlist the “Quarantunes” list.

And the winner for the quarantine playlist naming is QUARANTUNES! Head to @Spotify to listen https://t.co/vue00ncheT — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Wilson’s star husband Hanks did not appear in the Instagram video, but the post came only a few hours after the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star provided an update on the couple’s progress during their quarantine for the coronavirus.

“Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs,” Hanks said. “Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.