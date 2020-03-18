Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Food Banks to Help Low Income Families Amid Coronavirus

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively announced this week that they are donating $1 million to two food banks to assist older adults and low-income families amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement came from the couple in a set of duel Instagram posts explaining that the money would be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA,” Reynolds wrote to his followers. “If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

Reynolds also told his followers to “take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

Lively shared a similar message and expounded on their mission to help others, telling her followers to “remember the love that can travel through all this.”

“Remember the lonely and isolated,” Lively said in her post. “Facetime, Skype. make a video.”

“Communities are stepping up — shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children,” Lively added. “We can all do something for one another, even if that’s simply staying home.”

Lively also joked around, asking if someone could “please tell Ryan that ’emotional distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him.”

This is not the first time Ryan Reynolds and Lively have donated a large sum of money to a cause they support. Last Septemeber, the couple gave the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF) and the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, a non-profit based in Chicago that helps separated migrant children, $1 million each.

Within the last week, many grocery stores around the country have been flooded with customers seeking to purchase toilet paper and food, along with other necessities in preparation for self-isolation and quarantine.