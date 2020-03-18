Video: U2’s Bono Performs ‘Sing Across Rooftops’ Inspired by Italians Quarantined Over Coronavirus

U2 frontman Bono took to social media to perform a new song that he said was inspired by the Italians, who have been singing from their balconies while quarantined inside their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak gripping the entire country.

“For the Italians who inspired it… for the Irish… for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it’s you we’re singing to,” reads the video’s caption.

Bono shared the video to U2’s Facebook and Instagram pages on Tuesday. In the video, the singer can be heard performing his new song, entitled, Let Your Love Be Known.

Watch below:

“A little postcard from bubblin’ Dublin on St. Patrick’s Day,” said Bono in the beginning of the video, as he played the piano. “A little tune made up here, about an hour ago.”

“I think it’s called ‘Let Your Love Be Known,'” he added. “Let us know what you think.”

The U2 frontman then continues by singing the new song.

“Yes, there was silence, yes, there was no people here,” Bono began singing. “Yes, I walk through the streets of Dublin, and no one was near. Yes, I don’t know you, no I didn’t think I didn’t care.”

Bono continued:

You live so very far away, just across the square But I can’t reach, but I can’t reach, you can’t touch But you can sing across rooftops, sing on the phone Sing, and promise me you won’t stop Sing, your love be known, oh, let your love be known Yes, there is isolation You and me, we’re still here Yes, when we open our eyes, we will stare down the fear And maybe I said the wrong thing Yes, I made you smile, I guess the longest distance is always the last mile You can’t touch But you can sing across rooftops, sing on the phone Sing, and promise me you won’t stop Sing, and you’re never alone

“Sing, it’s an act of resistance,” he added. “Sing, though your heart is overthrown. Sing, when you sing, there is no distance, so let your love be known. Oh, let your love be known.”

Several videos have gone viral of quarantined Italians singing together from their windows and balconies as a way of coping during these difficult times stemming from the outbreak of the Chinese virus in their nation.

Despite some of Italy’s most beautiful cities appearing completely deserted due to the government’s new rules regarding a nationwide lockdown, the barren streets are nonetheless filled with song and life, as Italians encourage each other by singing well-known, local folk songs that have been around for ages.

