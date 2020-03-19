Actress Evangeline Lilly Dismisses Social Distance Warnings While Living with Her Cancer-Stricken Father

Actress Evangeline Lilly is ignoring the CDC warnings to self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak, while admitting to her millions of social media followers that she’s living with her cancer-stricken father.

“Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing,” Lilly said to her 2 million Instagram followers this week.

The Lost star began to receive questions from her followers regarding how seriously she is taking the coronavirus threat.

“No Corona House Arrest???” inquired one fan.

“Not for this family,” replied Lilly.

The Ant-Man star also mentioned that she is currently living with her father, who has stage 4 leukemia and the she is “immune compromised.”

“I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four leukemia,” wrote Evangeline Lilly. “I am also immune compromised at the moment. I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

“I think we all need to slow down, take a breath and look at the facts we are being presented with,” said the Little Evil actress, replying to another fan. “They do not add up to the all-out, global lockdown, control, pandemonia and insanity we are experiencing.”

In another reply to a follower who suggested that something is going on “something is going on behind the scenes” with regards to the coronavirus, Lilly flirted with conspiracy, stating, “there’s ‘something’ every election year.”

In another reply to a follower, the Hobbit star referred to the Chinese virus as a simple “respiratory flu.”

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law[sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” said Lilly. “It’s unnerving.”

Lilly is not the only celebrity downplaying the Chinese virus.

Earlier this week, actress Vanessa Hudgens fell under heavy scrutiny after she referred to self-quarantining as “bullshit,” adding that people dying from the coronavirus is “like, inevitable.”

“Til July sounds like a bunch of bullshit, I’m sorry,” said Hudgens in an Instagram video. “But like, it’s a virus. I get it. Like, I respect it, but at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it. Like, yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable?”

Moreover, thousands of young people on spring break have chosen to completely disregard President Donald Trump and the CDC’s warning to engage in 15 days of “social distancing” in order to prevent the proliferation of the deadly Chinese virus in the United States.

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

“If I get corona, I get corona,” spring breaker Brady Sluder told reporters. “At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying. You know, I’ve been waiting, we’ve been waiting for Miami spring break for a while, about two months we’ve had this trip planned.”

Not everyone is taking the Wuhan virus lightly, though.

Reality TV star and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to urge her 163 million followers not to ignore the warnings made by health authorities in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams asked celebrity influencers like Kylie Jenner and NBA star Kevin Durant to tell their millions of young followers to take the government’s coronavirus warnings seriously by practicing social distancing and staying at home as much as possible.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.