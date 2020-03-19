‘It’s Okay to Cry’: Celebrities Cope with Coronavirus with Twitter Videos

Another day in coronavirus quarantine another slew of celebrities, including actor-comedian Josh Gad and rapper Cardi B, are creating home videos to cope with the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the globe, shedding tears, offering meditation sessions, reciting Shakespeare, and expressing their boredom on social media.

“I cried for a second. And I was going to do it by myself and then I thought you know what, it’s important for everybody to understand that we’re going through so much uncertainty right now,” an emotional Gad said as a tear streamed down his face. “We’re going to get through it, and it’s hard.”

Film producer Adam Goldberg took a lighter approach, spoofing the recently released celebrity-infused compilation of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

Silence of the Lambs actor Anthony Hopkins posted a video of himself playing the piano, accompanied by his cat, Nimblo.

Similarly, Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander offered a performance from the Broadway musical Pippin.

“If you work at the fucking Pentagon, let a bitch know, because I need to fucking know,” rapper Cardi B said, adding that she is “losing her fucking mind.”

“So fucking bored. Look how bored he is,” she said in another video, showing her husband Offset rolling blunts. “Look how many blunts he rolled already.”

Bored ass hell 😩

Several celebrities followed suit, entertaining themselves and their followers by dancing, singing, and sharing their casual phone calls with each other.

