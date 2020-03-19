Kim Kardashian: ‘Don’t Ignore the Severity of the Warnings to Stay Inside to Stop the Spread of This Virus’

Reality TV mega star and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to remind her 163 million followers the importance of self-quarantining, urging people not to ignore the warnings made by health authorities to help prevent the spread of the Chinese coronavirus.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made the plea after posting a throwback photo of herself and sister Khloé explaining how much she misses her.

“I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined,” Kardashian said.

“It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s,” Kim Kardashian continued. “PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart.”

The warning came a day after she posted numerous warnings on Twitter emphasizing the importance of staying quarantined:

Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directive to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community… Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directive to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2020 Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such as an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus… Also a reminder that this virus does not discriminate against race, age, gender, etc. This applies to us all and we will get through this together. Sending everyone lots of love and keeping everyone in my family’s prayers.

Last week, the 39-year-old star was visited by her doctor Cesar to discuss necessary precautions against the pandemic that included hand washing and alternative greeting techniques.

Still, large groups of young people are ignoring orders to practice social distancing. Some have taken to South Florida beaches this week despite official calls to limit social events to groups of ten.

One reveler told reporters during his recent trip to Miami, Florida, “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying. You know, I’ve been waiting, we’ve been waiting for Miami spring break for a while, about two months we’ve had this trip planned.”

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Trump administration are urging Americans to stay at home unless about necessary to avoid widespread contagion.

“Your risk of exposure to respiratory viruses like coronavirus may increase in crowded settings, particularly closed-in settings with little air circulation,” the CDC’s website warns. “If COVID-19 is spreading at your destination, but not where you live, you may be more likely to get infected if you travel there than if you stay home.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.