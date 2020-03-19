Larry the Cable Guy Calls Out Celebs for Singing ‘Imagine’ While Ignoring L.A.’s Homeless

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy ripped the millionaire celebrities singing “Imagine” in a montage video about a world without material possessions amid the coronavirus, even as they live mere miles away from thousands of homeless people in Los Angeles.

“Hi, guys. Day six in self-quarantine. And I gotta say, these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical,” Wonder Woman star Gadot said in the clip before the song. “This virus has affected the entire world. Everyone. Doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from. We’re all this together.”

Larry the Cable Guy (Daniel Lawrence Whitney) highlighted the irony and mocked the display of privileged celebs’ attempt to connect with the common man.

“Here’s a message from people with a lot of possessions that can take a year off of work and not flinch telling everyone outa work to imagine a world with no possessions while people are living in the street a half mile away from ‘em,” the comic said.

— Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) March 19, 2020

Other stars in the video included Zoe Kravitz, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Sia, Labrinth, Amy Adams, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Sarah Silverman, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, and Norah Jones.

It’s lot of star power. So imagine if it had been used to warn people — especially young people, like those who partied on beaches and said “If I get corona, I get corona,” and ignored the government’s warning to self-isolate — about the importance of quarantining as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S.

