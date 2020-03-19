Victoria’s Secret Launches Transgender, Plus-Sized Campaign In Midst of Coronavirus Pandemic

Victoria’s Secret chose the middle of a worldwide pandemic to launch its spring campaign featuring transgender and plus-sized models. But interested consumers will have to wait as the lingerie brand said this week that it is closing its physical and online stores due to the coronavirus.

The new “Body by Victoria” campaign kicked off this week featuring Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio and two plus-sizes models — Candice Huffine and Solange van Doorn — according to a report from W Magazine. The campaign was photographed by former runway star Helena Christensen.

The new Body by Victoria campaign harks back to an era before social distancing. https://t.co/v9y1ASZBSr — W Magazine (@wmag) March 19, 2020

The spring campaign marks a dramatic shift toward progressive feminism for Victoria’s Secret, which has been roiled by management changes in the past year. The lingerie brand parted ways with owner Les Wexner in February after he got caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein pedophilia scandal.

Last year, chief marketing officer Ed Razek stepped down after giving an interview in which he said Victoria’s Secret wouldn’t use transgender or plus-sized models. His comments provoked a backlash in the fashion media, with some accusing him of misogyny and transphobia. Razek was also accused of sexual harassment by a number of models including Bella Hadid.

Victoria’s Secret launched its spring campaign this week only to announce days later that it is shuttering all U.S. and Canada stores due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company didn’t say when the stores would re-open.

The lingerie brand also said that its closing down its online store until March 29, though its said it will continue to pay associates impacted by the closure.

An important update for our community. pic.twitter.com/cfsnGjRyVA — Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) March 19, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com