Bravo Host Andy Cohen, ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Colton Underwood Contract Coronavirus

Bravo host Andy Cohen and The Bachelor contestant Colton Underwood revealed separately Friday that they have the coronavirus, with both urging the public to stay home and self-quarantine.

Andy Cohen, who hosts Bravo’s popular talk show Watch What Happens Live, said via Instagram that he tested positive for coronavirus after a few days spent in isolation for not feeling well.

In his post, Cohen said he won’t be doing his show from home in an effort to focus on his health. But in a follow-up tweet, the host seemed to change his mind, saying that his show will return Sunday with an episode conducted from his home.

He also urged his social media followers to stay at home and take care of their health.

#WWHL is BACK on Sunday with special @ Home episodes! @NeNeLeakes, @ramonasinger & @MrJerryOC will be joining me on video chat! Tweet me Q's for them, NOW! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 20, 2020

The Bachelor contestant Colton Underwood, 28, said his symptoms started a few days ago and that he received the results of his coronavirus test on Friday. He also urged people to self-quarantine and stay home.

“For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine… please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Cohen and Underwood join a growing list of celebrities who have announced that they have COVID-19 — Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Olga Kurylenko, and Game of Thronesactor Kristofer Hivju.

