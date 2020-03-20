Coronavirus: Fashion Designer Christian Siriano Offers to Make Masks for New York’s Medical Workers

Fashion designer Christian Siriano has offered to do his part during the coronavirus pandemic by manufacturing protective masks for medical workers fighting the outbreak and in need of supplies.
The Project Runway star made his offer on Twitter on Friday.
“If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help,” he wrote.
If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help.

— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020
— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020
Not long after, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to the offer.
“We’re in contact with @CSiriano,” Cuomo tweeted. “Appreciate his help so much. Who’s next? Let’s do this together, NY!”
We're in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much.
Who's next?
Let's do this together, NY! https://t.co/4B43SKguVO
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020
Apparently after getting in touch with officials, Siriano told supporters in a video what was to come next.
“We will be making a few versions of this in order to help as many people as we can. Here is the process so we can get a perfect fit. More to come thank you everyone we hope to get these to the right people ASAP.”
We will be making a few versions of this in order to help as many people as we can. Here is the process so we can get a perfect fit. More to come thank you everyone we hope to get these to the right people ASAP pic.twitter.com/Pow7H4D0xT

— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020
— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020
Inspired by the designer, kitchenware designers Hedley & Bennett also pledged to help out with masks.
“I second that @csiriano! @hedleyandbennett can help make face masks, gowns, etc in our 16,000 sq ft factory in LA @NYGovCuomo! ” the LA-based company tweeted. “We have a full sewing team ready to help and are in this together! Please tag anyone who can get us in touch with their team and spread this message!
I second that @csiriano! @hedleyandbennett can help make face masks, gowns, etc in our 16,000 sq ft factory in LA @NYGovCuomo! We have a full sewing team ready to help and are in this together! Please tag anyone who can get us in touch with their team and spread this message!

— Hedley & Bennett (@hedleybennett) March 20, 2020
— Hedley & Bennett (@hedleybennett) March 20, 2020
Others also pledged their expertise to assist during this crisis:
😷ASSIST HOW YOU CAN 😷. . ASHTON MICHAEL is focusing on those who need assistance the most . While we should all be following the polices of quarantine and isolation , aiding in preventing this spread is a concern for us . We are taking the utmost precautions and focusing on the elderly community and organizations and communities in need . .
#LVMHjoinsforces Given the risk of a shortage of hydroalcoholic gel in France, Bernard Arnault instructed the LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics business to manufacture within their production sites as much gel as needed to support the public authorities. Since Monday, the gel has been delivered free of charge daily to the French health authorities and as a priority to the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris. The LVMH Group would like to express a special THANK YOU to all those who made it possible, in particular to our exceptional production teams from @guerlain, @diorparfums and @givenchybeauty who have shown great solidarity and engagement in a spirit of collective effort for the common good. The Group and its Maisons are extremely proud and humbled to do their part in the fight against COVID-19 and to help those whose mission is to protect and care for others. As such, we will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities. #Coronavirus #COVID19 #APHP #staysafe #StayAtHome #COVID2019france #LVMH #LVMHtalents #Guerlain #ParfumsChristianDior #DiorParfums #Dior #GivenchyBeauty #Givenchy
#DiorStandsWithYou Because we care about your health and mostly those who protect us on the front lines. Since Monday, Dior has dedicated its production site Saint-Jean-De-Braye to produce large quantities of hydroalcoholic gel for free delivery to the French health authorities as priority to the AP-HP, Paris’ public hospital network. We are proud to take part of this initiative, launched by LVMH, alongside those of Givenchy and Guerlain. LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary. We all stand united in this fight against Covid-19. • #LVMH #StaySafe #DiorStandsWithYou
“Any business interested in setting up new operations for making masks should contact Empire State Development at 212-803-3100. Companies that already make masks or other necessary supplies and want to sell them to the state should contact Cuomo’s office at 646-522-8477,” ETOnline reported.
