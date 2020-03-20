Coronavirus: Fashion Designer Christian Siriano Offers to Make Masks for New York’s Medical Workers

Fashion designer Christian Siriano has offered to do his part during the coronavirus pandemic by manufacturing protective masks for medical workers fighting the outbreak and in need of supplies.

The Project Runway star made his offer on Twitter on Friday.

“If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help,” he wrote.

Not long after, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to the offer.

“We’re in contact with @CSiriano,” Cuomo tweeted. “Appreciate his help so much. Who’s next? Let’s do this together, NY!”

Apparently after getting in touch with officials, Siriano told supporters in a video what was to come next.

“We will be making a few versions of this in order to help as many people as we can. Here is the process so we can get a perfect fit. More to come thank you everyone we hope to get these to the right people ASAP.”

Inspired by the designer, kitchenware designers Hedley & Bennett also pledged to help out with masks.

“I second that @csiriano! @hedleyandbennett can help make face masks, gowns, etc in our 16,000 sq ft factory in LA @NYGovCuomo! ” the LA-based company tweeted. “We have a full sewing team ready to help and are in this together! Please tag anyone who can get us in touch with their team and spread this message!

Others also pledged their expertise to assist during this crisis:

“Any business interested in setting up new operations for making masks should contact Empire State Development at 212-803-3100. Companies that already make masks or other necessary supplies and want to sell them to the state should contact Cuomo’s office at 646-522-8477,” ETOnline reported.

