Coronavirus: Fashion Designer Christian Siriano Offers to Make Masks for New York’s Medical Workers

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 18: Designer Christian Siriano poses on the runway before his Christian Siriano For Kleinfeld Spring/Summer 2017 Bridal Collection at Kleinfeld on April 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)
JP Yim/Getty Images

Fashion designer Christian Siriano has offered to do his part during the coronavirus pandemic by manufacturing protective masks for medical workers fighting the outbreak and in need of supplies.

The Project Runway star made his offer on Twitter on Friday.

“If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help,” he wrote.

Not long after, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to the offer.

“We’re in contact with @CSiriano,” Cuomo tweeted. “Appreciate his help so much. Who’s next? Let’s do this together, NY!”

Apparently after getting in touch with officials, Siriano told supporters in a video what was to come next.

“We will be making a few versions of this in order to help as many people as we can. Here is the process so we can get a perfect fit. More to come thank you everyone we hope to get these to the right people ASAP.”

Inspired by the designer, kitchenware designers Hedley & Bennett also pledged to help out with masks.

“I second that @csiriano! @hedleyandbennett can help make face masks, gowns, etc in our 16,000 sq ft factory in LA @NYGovCuomo! ” the LA-based company tweeted. “We have a full sewing team ready to help and are in this together! Please tag anyone who can get us in touch with their team and spread this message!

Others also pledged their expertise to assist during this crisis:

View this post on Instagram

#LVMHjoinsforces Given the risk of a shortage of hydroalcoholic gel in France, Bernard Arnault instructed the LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics business to manufacture within their production sites as much gel as needed to support the public authorities. Since Monday, the gel has been delivered free of charge daily to the French health authorities and as a priority to the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris. The LVMH Group would like to express a special THANK YOU to all those who made it possible, in particular to our exceptional production teams from @guerlain, @diorparfums and @givenchybeauty who have shown great solidarity and engagement in a spirit of collective effort for the common good. The Group and its Maisons are extremely proud and humbled to do their part in the fight against COVID-19 and to help those whose mission is to protect and care for others. As such, we will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities. #Coronavirus #COVID19 #APHP #staysafe #StayAtHome #COVID2019france #LVMH #LVMHtalents #Guerlain #ParfumsChristianDior #DiorParfums #Dior #GivenchyBeauty #Givenchy

A post shared by LVMH (@lvmh) on

“Any business interested in setting up new operations for making masks should contact Empire State Development at 212-803-3100. Companies that already make masks or other necessary supplies and want to sell them to the state should contact Cuomo’s office at 646-522-8477,” ETOnline reported.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.