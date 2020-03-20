Singer JoJo Reworks Song ‘Leave (Get Out)’ Into Social Distancing PSA

Pop star JoJo has re-worked the lyrics to her tune, Leave (Get Out), and joined other celebrities in trying to get the word out about the coronavirus.

Calling herself the “queen of quarantine lyric changes,” the singer-song writer belted out her new lyrics in a video, “I never thought corona could be such a nasty bitch.”

“But now that she’s here / boy all I want is for you to use common sense / Stay in! Do it for humanity! / I’m deadass about that! But we will survive,” she crooned.

Jojo sang another new line: “Tell me why you’re acting so confused / when the CDC laid it out for you.”

“So you gon’ learn how to cook now and practice good hygiene. I know you’re bored and want to fuck around but not on me,” JoJo added.

“Tell me why you’re acting so confused when the CDC laid it out for you,” JoJo continued. “Come on, I know you’re not dumb. To go behind my back and hit the bar shows how immature you really are. Keep exposure to a minimum!”

The singer also hosted a Billboard Live At-Home performance on Thursday for those quarantined in their homes.

She’s just the latest entertainer to use their massive social media platform to encourage people to follow the CDC’s warring to socially distance. This week, fashion mogul Kylie Jenner responded to Surgeon General Jerome Adams’ plea to urge her fans and millennials to practice social distancing and self quarantining to fight the spread of coronavirus.

“I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day,” Jenner said. “The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the Surgeon General this morning and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me.”

Jenner’s should hit home with spring breakers who continue to flock to the beach and even Hollywood actors, like Evangeline Lilly, who continue to brush off the CDC’s warnings to socially distance.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.