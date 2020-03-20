Actor Josh Gad Defends NBC’s Peter Alexander: Our President Is ‘a Pig Rolling in S**t’

Frozen 2 star Josh Gad defended NBC’s Peter Alexander after the reporter’s spat with President Trump at Friday’s coronavirus task force press briefing. Gad called Trump a virus and said he’s a “pig rolling in shit.”

“Anyone who supports this ‘human being’ at this point, I truly don’t understand what you see that the rest of us don’t. This is sick. You can’t combat a virus if you yourself are a virus,” Josh Gad said. “We need leadership, love and humanity. And instead we have a pig rolling in shit.”

Anyone who supports this “human being” at this point, I truly don’t understand what you see that the rest of us don’t. This is sick. You can’t combat a virus if you yourself are a virus. We need leadership, love and humanity. And instead we have a pig rolling in shit. https://t.co/eBfUZnN0kX — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 20, 2020

The Beauty and the Beast actor’s rant follow Friday’s contentious back and forth between the president and Alexander who asked if Trump’s “impulse to put a positive spin on things may be giving Americans a false sense of hope and misrepresenting preparedness right now.”

Trump reiterated that he is optimistic about the possibilities of the drug chloroquine effectively treating the virus, but Alexander pressed on.

“What do you see Americans who are watching you right now that are scared?” he asked.

“I say that you are a terrible reporter,” Trump shot back.

“I think that’s a very nasty question, and I think it’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people,” he continued, berating establishment media outlets for sensationalism.

“I don’t call it Comcast, I call it Concast,” Trump added. “That’s really bad reporting.”

White House

Gad struck a much different tone on Thursday, posting a video of himself with tears streaming down his face.

“I cried for a second. And I was going to do it by myself and then I thought you know what, it’s important for everybody to understand that we’re going through so much uncertainty right now,” an emotional Gad said in a video to his 492k Twitter followers. “We’re going to get through it, and it’s hard.”