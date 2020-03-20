Coronavirus: Justin Bieber Prays with Concerned Fans in Self Isolation

Pop mega star Justin Bieber prayed with fans as worries over the Chinese coronavirus continue to unravel, asking God for guidance and answers during the time of mass uncertainty around the world.

“I’m going to say a quick prayer, and if you guys agree with me, cool,” the “Sorry” singer began in an Instagram Live on Thursday evening. “If you don’t, it’s also cool, you don’t have to believe anything I believe, we have far more in common than we don’t.”

“We’re all people who are in this together and we’re all just trying to figure this whole thing out so I’m going to say a prayer for the world,” the Grammy-winner continued, stressing that his prayer “doesn’t make me any better because I’m praying.”

“I just think prayer makes people come together,” he added.

“God, I thank you so much for this day. I thank you so much that you have everything in control. You know the beginning from the end. And you’re not surprised by this whole thing that’s happening. God, we know these things don’t come from you, that these things are unexplainable, but God, we trust you in these times,” Bieber prayed, asking God to “make this go away as soon as possible.”

“And we just thank you so much for who you are,” he continued, “And we would just ask for you to give us more answers. In your name we pray, amen.”

This is not the first time the Canadian crooner has publicly expressed his faith. Bieber took to Instagram last year, apologizing for his bad behavior — including drug abuse, rocky relationships, and making generally “bad decisions” — in a lengthy post.

“All this is to say even when the odds are against you, keep fighting. Jesus loves you. Be kind today. Be bold today, and love people today. Not by your standards but by God’s perfect, unfailing love,” he said.

Bieber’s prayer comes as several celebrities document their days in self-quarantine, singing, playing the piano, dancing, and offering meditation sessions to fans.

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide “stay at home” order spanning the entire state, where the bulk of the nation’s top celebrities reside.