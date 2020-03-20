Quarantined Madonna Reimagines Hit Song ‘Vogue’ to Include Fried Fish

A stumbling and spinning Madonna is breaking out in song in an impromptu Coronavirus concert, reimagining her hit “Vogue” to include lyrics about eating fried fish.

“Come on! Go! Let’s go eats some fried fish, fried fish. Come on. Go! Let’s go eat some fried fish,” Madonna sang, using a hairbrush for a microphone in a video she posted to Twitter Friday.

“Living in special times…. thank GOD for imagination and fried fish,” she captioned the tweet. “Imagination” is likely a reference to the “Vogue” lyrics “All you need is your own imagination.”

The bathroom based Coronavirus concert lyrics from Madonna are remixed from the original “Vogue” lyrics, which include:

Come on, vogue

Let your body move to the music (move to the music)

Hey, hey, hey

Come on, vogue

Let your body go with the flow (go with the flow)

You know you can do it

Even Madonna’s bathroom video dance moves mimic those from her iconic “Vogue” music video.

The worldwide health crisis caused by the coronavirus has resulted in a slew of celebrities breaking out in song and Shakespeare, with many of them posting videos of themselves doing so. Earlier this week, Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, Chris O’Down, Maya Rudolph, Jimmy Fallon, James Marsden, and Sarah Silverman all sang John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

“We are in this together, we will get through it together.” Gal Gadot just posted a video of her and other artists (who are also quarantined because of the COVID-19) singing Imagine by John Lennon on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/fRV6GhAF92 — best of gal (@bestofgaI) March 19, 2020

“It’s ok to cry,” said a tearful actor Josh Gad.

Still, other celebrities with a massive social media following are using their platforms to urge people, especially young people, to avoid large groups and to socially isolate as much as possible.

Model Kylie Jenner responded to Surgeon General Jerome Adams’ message that she help encourage millennials to self quarantining to fight the spread of coronavirus.

“I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day,” Jenner said on Thursday. “The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the Surgeon General this morning and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me.”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the bestselling book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and Instagram @jeromeehudson