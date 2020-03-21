Isolated Celebrities Post Home Videos to Stay Relevant During Coronavirus

Hollywood has effectively shut down but unemployed celebrities are still craving the spotlight. With little else to do, they are starring in their own #StayAtHome videos to keep themselves relevant during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Entertainment luminaries including Michael Stipe, Steve Martin, Hugh Jackman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Trevor Noah, Naomi Watts, and Richard E. Grant have posted videos in which they perform for the camera, reveal their stay-at-home activities, and provide their personal takes on the global outbreak.

The celebrity stay-at-home video is part public service announcement, part virtue signal. But as Breitbart’s John Nolte noted, the stars could be spending their time more productively: “Why don’t they put on protective gear and spend their days serving the countless homeless who have been camped in squalor right outside their front doors for years?”

Michael Stipe chose to sing for the camera, reassuring his fans that “we are going to get through it.”

Underneath the bunker. We are going to get through it. pic.twitter.com/y65bsL7MsD — R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) March 21, 2020

Steve Martin posted a video of him providing a little “banjo balm” for these difficult times.

Actor Hugh Jackman posted a video in which he thanked San Francisco garbage collector Aaron Meier, whose tweets reassuring his followers have become an online sensation.

In his latest video, Arnold Schwarzenegger said he did a home workout and then ate a meal with his pony and donkey, Whiskey and Lulu.

After my home workout, fueling up with Whiskey and Lulu. pic.twitter.com/keXGJye6MK — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 20, 2020

Comedian Whitney Cummings posted a mock video interview with her android replicant, which has been featured in her stand-up routines. “This is what cabin fever looks like,” she wrote.

This is what cabin fever looks like pic.twitter.com/eUPqF6Vram — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) March 21, 2020

Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski devoted some of her isolation to performing a dance number on TikTok.

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda made a video of himself performing a number from Jesus Christ Superstar.

PLAYOFF ACCEPTED!

Here’s “Everything’s Alright” from Jesus Christ Superstar.

Your move, @OfficialALW,

aka A-L Dubs.

(And of course, imagine a red bucket on this piano labeled https://t.co/d5YxoarPgB) https://t.co/ijOty38ymF pic.twitter.com/MTyCPMvqI2 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 20, 2020

The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah created a new episode of his show from his home quarantine. The comedian urged people to stay at home and also criticized President Donald Trump for using the term “Chinese virus.” “I wish Obama could come back, you know?” Noah said.

Coronavirus spreads through the NBA, Trump turns the pandemic racist, Canada closes its borders, and worried healthy people overwhelm ERs. pic.twitter.com/M0f1eh9l0t — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 21, 2020

Country star Sheryl Crow posted a video of her infamous declaration that people “use just one square of toilet tissue.”

“Who think it’s a crazy idea now, huh?” Crow said in the video below. The Internet is replete with videos of people in grocery stores fighting over toilet tissue in the wake of the virus.

Actress Naomi Watts created a rather elaborate video complete with soundtrack showing her making soup in isolation. At one point, she breaks isolation to borrow ingredients from a neighbor.

Comedian-actor Rob Delaney posted a short video in which he said he is donating money on GoFundMe — but under a fake name.

Comedian Mike Birbiglia conducted a video chat with fellow comedian Gary Gulman in an effort to raise money for DC Improv, which faces imminent closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Raising money for Boston comedy club staffs with my friend ⁦@GaryGulman⁩! This is a bit I call “Boston toddlahs.” Join me today on my Instagram stories at 2pm EST with John ⁦@mulaney⁩ as we support the staff of ⁦@dcimprov⁩. 🙏🏻 Ὃ💯 pic.twitter.com/wtHphzVVgh — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) March 21, 2020

Actor Richard E. Grant recorded himself performing a scene from his 1987 movie Withnail & I.

As a lifelong teetotaller, am indebted to Bruce Robinson for taking a gamble and casting me as his titular drunk in WITHNAIL& I pic.twitter.com/HVJnm4FXoa — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) March 21, 2020

Actor Ron Perlman used his self-quarantine to perform an ode to country star Kenny Rogers, who died Saturday at 81.

