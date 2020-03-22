Chainsaw Art, Bathtubs, ‘Sweet Caroline’: Celebrities Churn Out More Coronavirus Quarantine Videos

Hollywood celebrities really are just like us — they’re stuck at home and glued to social media as they hunker down in quarantine.

For several days, stars have been churning out social media videos to pass the time, promote themselves, and help get out the message to #StayAtHome. The latest celebrities to add to the deluge include Christina Aguilera, Sheryl Crow, Neil Diamond, Danny DeVito, Ben Stiller, and Sam Neill.

Mega pop star Christina Aguilera posted a clip of her single “Genie in a Bottle,” emphasizing the lyrics: “feel like I’ve been locked up tight for a century of lonely nights…waiting for someone to release me.” She also urged her fans to “stay at home if you can.”

Singer Neil Diamond performed his song “Sweet Caroline,” but with modified lyrics to reflect the global coronavirus pandemic.

Stay safe out there! “Hands… washing hands..” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

Actor Danny DeVito urged New Yorkers to say at home in accordance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s guidelines. “Watch a little TV, why don’t you?” the star recommended.

Danny DeVito wants you to stay home and save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether @DannyDeVito pic.twitter.com/7V8yXbqHwB — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 22, 2020

Madonna posted yet another bizarre video — this time, naked in a bathtub, delivering coronavirus profundities to the music of Brian Eno. “It’s the great equalizer,” she noted.

Pop star Sheryl Crow performed her single “Stay at Home, Mother” while quarantined with her children.

The irony of trying to play “Stay at Home Mother”… real video coming at some point! 🏼‍♀️🏼‍♀️ #stayathomemother #stayathome (wrote this song w/ @nataliehemby!) pic.twitter.com/dm08M5wZLF — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) March 22, 2020

Oasis bandmember Liam Gallagher recorded a wash-your-hands video while singing the band’s hit single “Wonderwall.”

Singer Shawn Mendes posted a tweet urging his fans to “take care of each other and take care of yourselves.”

Hey, I know times are scary right now but I just wanted to check in with you all❤️ Please stay safe & make sure to look out for each other & yourselves. We’ve shared some info on @shawnfoundation socials if you need any resources x pic.twitter.com/mN7b2bD10q — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) March 20, 2020

Actor Ben Stiller shifted into serious mode, telling young people who are ignoring the government’s guidelines that they need to do their part to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. “We really have to stay at home,” he said.

Actress Rita Wilson performed another song from her COVID-19 isolation, rapping along to “Hip Hop Hooray.”

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill recorded himself reading a New Zealand bedtime story, Hairy Maclary from Donaldsons Dairy.

Thought you’d like a ripper bedtime story ? Go to https://t.co/LPr4P9ZfcN . How do I make that a link… Er …anyway samneilltheprop. Too long for Twitter pic.twitter.com/VBSLym7Prm — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 22, 2020

Once Upon a Time actress Rebecca Mader recorded herself in a humorous video set to “A Horse With No Name.”

