Chainsaw Art, Bathtubs, ‘Sweet Caroline’: Celebrities Churn Out More Coronavirus Quarantine Videos

Hollywood celebrities really are just like us — they’re stuck at home and glued to social media as they hunker down in quarantine.

For several days, stars have been churning out social media videos to pass the time, promote themselves, and help get out the message to #StayAtHome. The latest celebrities to add to the deluge include Christina Aguilera, Sheryl Crow, Neil Diamond, Danny DeVito, Ben Stiller, and Sam Neill.

Mega pop star Christina Aguilera posted a clip of her single “Genie in a Bottle,” emphasizing the lyrics: “feel like I’ve been locked up tight for a century of lonely nights…waiting for someone to release me.” She also urged her fans to “stay at home if you can.”

Singer Neil Diamond performed his song “Sweet Caroline,” but with modified lyrics to reflect the global coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Danny DeVito urged New Yorkers to say at home in accordance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s guidelines. “Watch a little TV, why don’t you?” the star recommended.

Madonna posted yet another  bizarre video — this time, naked in a bathtub, delivering coronavirus profundities to the music of Brian Eno. “It’s the great equalizer,” she noted.

Pop star Sheryl Crow performed her single “Stay at Home, Mother” while quarantined with her children.

Oasis bandmember Liam Gallagher recorded a wash-your-hands video while singing the band’s hit single “Wonderwall.”

View this post on Instagram

New tune WONDERWASH c’mon you know LG x

A post shared by Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) on

Singer Shawn Mendes posted a tweet urging his fans to “take care of each other and take care of yourselves.”

Actor Ben Stiller shifted into serious mode, telling young people who are ignoring the government’s guidelines that they need to do their part to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. “We really have to stay at home,” he said.

Actress Rita Wilson performed another song from her COVID-19 isolation, rapping along to “Hip Hop Hooray.”

View this post on Instagram

See it to believe it

A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill recorded himself reading a New Zealand bedtime story, Hairy Maclary from Donaldsons Dairy.

Once Upon a Time actress Rebecca Mader recorded herself in a humorous video set to “A Horse With No Name.”

