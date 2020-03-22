Idris Elba’s Wife Tests Positive for Coronavirus as He Denies Rumors of Declining Health

Actor Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, has confirmed that she has also tested positive for the coronavirus after flying to the U.S. to self-quarantine with her actor husband.

The Cats star revealed to fans on March 16 that he had tested positive while on location in New Mexico on the set of his upcoming film, The Harder They Fall. He immediately went into a self-imposed quarantine to prevent his infection from spreading to the film crew.

Elba claimed that he was exposed to the virus after attending an event with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie, who had also contracted the virus.

The actor also told fans that he was grateful that his wife flew to his side and joined him in his quarantine. But now, Sabrina has also tested positive.

Sabrina Dhowre Elba revealed her diagnosis on Oprah Winfrey’s new Apple TV+ show on Saturday, the Metro reported.

“Actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive,” the fashion model told Oprah, adding, “I’m not surprised, as soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed. I was on my way anyway, and I wanted to be with him, I think that’s an instinct as a wife you just want to go and take care.”

“We didn’t change the way we interacted,” she continued, “I could have made a decision to put myself in a separate room or maybe stay away, and I’m sure people are making those decisions, they’re tough decisions to make. But I made the decision to want to be with him and still touch him.”

Despite the diagnosis, neither the Hobbs & Shaw star nor his wife have developed any symptoms. Despite rumors that he had been hit hard by the virus, they both say they are doing fine so far.

“I don’t feel anything that would come to what people would now expect to be a symptom of coronavirus, which is really strange. It might change in the coming weeks, and we’ll keep everyone updated,” Sabrina told Winfrey.

Last week, Elba addressed rumors swirling around on social media that his health was poor and that he was in critical condition.

This is fake. I’m fine for now. Thanks for showing me. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 20, 2020

“This is fake. I’m fine for now. Thanks for showing me,” Elba said.

Through it all, Idris Elba still has his sense of humor.

“Ok someone is taking the piss… you’ve got to be shitting me…. this guys on a roll!” he said in a tweet with a photo of a bathroom full of toilet paper.

Ok someone is taking the piss… you’ve got to be shitting me…. this guys on a roll!ὄὄὄ pic.twitter.com/vdAow3GhRE — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 22, 2020

