Madonna Says Coronavirus ‘Made Us All Equal’ in Nude PSA

Just as the city of Los Angeles announced plans to move thousands of homeless people into recreation centers, sitting nude in a bathtub full of rose peddles in her million dollar mansion, Madonna said “what’s terrible” and “what’s wonderful” about the coronavirus is that “it’s made us all equal in many ways.”

“That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about is it what’s great about it,” Madonna said. “What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways and what’s wonderful about is, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways.”

“Like I used to say at the end of human nature every night, if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together,” the Grammy-winner said, captioning her tweet “No-Discrimination- Covid-19.”

It was only a few days ago that the world was witness to a stumbling and spinning Madonna putting on a Coronavirus concert from her bathroom, reimagining her hit “Vogue” to include lyrics about eating fried fish.

“Come on! Go! Let’s go eats some fried fish, fried fish. Come on. Go! Let’s go eat some fried fish,” Madonna sang, using a hairbrush for a microphone in a video she posted to Twitter Friday.

