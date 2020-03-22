Miley Cyrus Talks Reaffirming Her Relationship With God in Coronavirus Livestream

Pop star Miley Cyrus hosted the latest episode of her coronavirus quarantine talk show Bright Minded on Saturday, alongside Hailey Beiber, and opened up about her relationship with God.

The 27-year-old Grammy-winner explained that she left the church because it did not share her attitude toward homosexuality. “I was also brought up in the church in Tennessee at a time in the ’90s, so it was a less accepting time with all that,” Cyrus said. “I had some gay friends in school. That is the reason why I left my church is that they weren’t being accepted. They were being sent to conversion therapies. And I had a really hard time with that and I had a hard time with me finding my sexuality too.”

“So, I think you now telling me that I’m allowed to redesign my relationship with God as an adult and make it how it feels most accepting to me would make me feel so less turned off by spirituality,” Cyrus said.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer said in 2015 that she identifies as “pansexual.” Homosexuality is not the only aspect of the church Cyrus appears uncomfortable with. Last year, she collaborated with abortion provider Planned Parenthood for a photograph of herself licking a cake that declared “abortion is healthcare.”

Hailey Bieber, for her part, is a committed Christian and is regularly seen attending Wednesday night services at the Beverly Hills-based evangelical church Churchome or the Hillsong church in New York City with her husband Justin Bieber.

“I was raised going to church as a believer, and that was a really important part of my life,” Hailey Bieber explained. “And I kind of fell off that path a little bit because I think I had a hard time finding a relationship with God that worked for me as an adult.”

“I think what I just took away from you is I’m allowed to decide what my relationship is with spirituality as an adult … that doesn’t have to be aligned with the way it was when I was brought up,” Bieber continued.

