Oprah Launches Apple TV Series About Coronavirus

Oprah Winfrey launched a new Apple TV+ series that focuses on the coronavirus outbreak and her first guest was actor Idris Elba who tested positive for the virus a week ago.

Winfrey launched “Oprah Talks COVID-19” on Saturday to help fans “mindfully move through a crisis while holding on to ourselves and our humanity.”

The series will feature Oprah interviewing experts “and everyday people” to “provide insight, meaning, and tangible advice for the human spirit.”

In her Instagram preview of the show, Oprah claimed that “Like millions of people all over the world, I’ve been staying safer at home for over a week now.”

“I know a lot of people are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, and uncertain. Because of that, I wanted to offer some hope and gather thought leaders and people going through it to add some perspective,” the famed TV talk host said.

The Instagram post features a small segment of her interview with Idris Elba, who self-quarantined in New Mexico where he was starting a new film, The Harder They Fall. The Cats star told fans last week that he tested positive for the virus.

Oprah promises a new show each week as the world suffers through this coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, Elba took to Twitter to shoot down rumors that his health was poor and that he was in critical condition.

This is fake. I’m fine for now. Thanks for showing me. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 20, 2020

