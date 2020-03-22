Report: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Disgraced Hollywood producer turned convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Deadline.

The Hollywood trade publication reported Sunday that “an Empire State law enforcement official” confirmed to them that Weinstein tested positive for the Chinese virus mere days after being transferred to the Wende Correctional Facility from Rikers Island in New York City.

The convicted rapist was sentenced to 23 years in prison earlier this month following his conviction on two sex charges.

More to come.

