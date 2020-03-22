Actress Rita Wilson Raps to ‘Hip Hop Hooray’ in Coronavirus Isolation Video

Actress Rita Wilson, the wife of Tom Hanks, has been spending her time in coronavirus isolation reading, singing, and playing Gin Rummy. In her latest effort to stop herself from going stir crazy as she recovers from COVID-19, the actress posted an Instagram video in which she raps along to the 1992 single “Hip Hop Hooray.”

Rita Wilson posted the video Sunday showing her reading the science fiction novel Ender’s Game only for attention to wander to Naughty by Nature’s hit song playing in the background. The actress then raps along to the lyrics for more than three minutes.

In her Instagram caption, Wilson wrote: “Quarantine Stir Crazy.”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed their coronavirus diagnoses earlier this month while in Australia. The acting couple were hospitalized and then released into isolation.

Hanks wrote last week that he has no fever but is still recovering from the virus. On Wednesday, Wilson used her ample spare time to perform her new single for fans on Instagram. The 63-year-old actress performed the song “Broken Man” with two back-up musicians. It remains unclear why the musicians were performing with Wilson while she was supposed to be in isolation.

The couple traveled to Australia for a new movie project about the life of Elvis Presley. Hanks was to star in the Baz Luhrmann film as Presley’s manager, Col. Tom Parker. But Warner Bros. has suspended production on the movie following Hanks’ coronavirus diagnosis.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com