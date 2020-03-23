Actress Debi Mazar Latest Celebrity to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Actress Debi Mazar revealed Saturday she tested positive for the deadly coronavirus and encouraged others to remain at home until the pandemic is better maintained.

The ‘Entourage’ star shared her story to Instagram and explained she woke up on March 15 with a cough, sore throat, body aches, and a 102.4-degree fever.

“I have just tested positive for Covid-19,” the 55-year-old wrote. “I AM OK!”

“I figured maybe I got the flu or… Corona?I had had cocktails the evening prior, and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends,” Mazar added.

After feeling symptomatic, Mazar consulted one of her doctor friends who said she could not get tested because she does not meet the criteria. She later went to an urgent care facility and was tested.

“I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results, which would take 3-7 days (in S.Korea it takes two hours),” Mazar stated. “Well..today is day 5 and I just found out.”

“One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal,” Mazar continued. “Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough. I can breathe, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home!”

Mazar also left her followers with a piece of advice during the coronavirus outbreak, telling them to “stay home.”

“Stay home people!” Mazar concluded. “Protect yourselves & your loved ones. Build up your immune systems. Good Luck & God Bless us all!”

Other Hollywood stars who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 include Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Colton Underwood, Rita Wilson, Kristofer Hivju, and Andy Cohen.