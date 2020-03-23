Ashley Graham Pumps Breast Milk, Eats Carrots While in Quarantine

Plus-size model Ashley Graham has shared with the world what her new life as a mom is like by uploading a photo of herself eating carrots while also pumping breast milk for her baby.

Graham, who gave birth to her son Isaac seven weeks ago, shared the snapshot on Saturday to her Instagram story, which can be viewed by her 10.7 million followers. The supermodel activist shared the image as she remains in quarantine with her parents, husband, and son.

“#IStayHomeFor my son, my family, my neighbors and YOU,” Graham captioned an Instagram photo on Friday. “We’re all being called on in different ways during this difficult time, and I also stay home for those who can’t.”

“I am feeling immense gratitude and appreciation for all of you and believe that we all need to do what we can to #flattenthecurve,” she added.

Graham also shared advice with her followers, telling them to “treat others with kindness” during the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

“Please during this time let’s treat each other with kindness; leave diapers and toilet paper on the shelves for others, help an elderly neighbor get groceries, support small businesses, call a friend who might be struggling right now,” Graham wrote.

Graham’s photo of herself pumping breast milk is not the first of its kind for her. Last month, the Sports Illustrated cover girl uploaded a video of herself pumping milk while riding in an Uber.

“First pump in an Uber…ever so slightly awkward,” Graham wrote in regards to the video, which has been viewed more than six million times.