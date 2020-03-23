Celebrities continued to document their time in isolation by recording themselves performing music, reciting literature, and even chatting with former First Lady Michelle Obama. Just like regular people.

Stars including Moby, Britney Spears, Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin Bacon, and Sir Patrick Stewart posted new social media videos in which they showed how they occupy themselves in the time of coronavirus. The videos range from wildly out-of-touch to modestly unassuming.

Moby recorded a quaint solo guitar performance performed during his stay at home.

Not a fancy cover song with a compelling story, just a middle aged bald guy staying home and playing guitar. pic.twitter.com/G2jHiYu4GV — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) March 23, 2020

Pop star Britney Spears announced that she will participate in the #DoYourPartChallenge in which celebrities help out people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ellen DeGeneres called up former First Lady Michelle Obama and chatted about their respected families. DeGeneres revealed that she is currently holed up with wife Portia de Rossi in their Santa Barbara estate, spending a lot of time working out.

My friend @MichelleObama makes the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/0Bq82SRqUH — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 23, 2020

Sir Patrick Stewart continued to read from Shakespeare, but has moved on to the Bard’s sonnets.

Sonnet 2. This is one of my favorites. #ASonnetADay pic.twitter.com/aQBzrsETKv — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 23, 2020

Actor Kevin Bacon played his own six-degrees game by creating a video based on his earlier #IStayHomeFor video that inspired others to do the same.

Rapper Cardi B was in a relatively restrained mood, telling her Instagram followers in a new post to “stay safe” and to “remember to drink lots of hot liquids and avoid foods that will give you mucus” — though the accompanying video appears to show her freaking out a little over technical problems during a live stream.

Michael Rapaport recorded a typically profane video, this time berating parents who have let their children continue to flout government guidelines regarding social distancing and self-quarantining.

Actress Glenn Close provided a dispatch from her rural isolation, telling her Instagram followers that her down time is making her feel “incredibly creative.”

Oscar-winner Juliette Binoche recorded a humorous video in a cartoonish French dialect in which she recommended that her fans catch her latest movie on cable.

