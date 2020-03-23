Actress Olga Kurylenko, co-star of the 2008 James Bond movie Quantum of Solace, has declared that she has fully recovered from the Wuhan coronavirus, writing that her symptoms cleared up after two weeks.

Kurylenko posted her COVID-19 update to Instagram late Sunday, or Mother’s Day in Great Britain, which is where the Ukrainian-born movie star lives.

“Happy Mother’s Day P.S. I have completely recovered,” she wrote. “To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. ”

But by the end of the second week, the actress said she felt remarkably better. “Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine!”

Kurylenko said she is now focused on spending time with her son. “And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son,” she wrote.

The 40-year-old actress revealed last week that her physicians did not prescribe any drugs for her case of COVID-19, but she said she took vitamin supplements. She first revealed her coronavirus diagnosis on March 16, saying that fever and fatigue were her main symptoms.

Celebrities Tom Hanks and Daniel Dae Kim have told their social media followers that they are feeling significantly better after being diagnosed with coronavirus, though they remain in isolation.

A former model who has graced the covers of Vogue and Elle, Kurylenko starred opposite Tom Cruise in the 2013 sci-fi movie Oblivion and opposite Ben Affleck in the 2012 Terrence Malick drama To the Wonder.

