Robert Davi: ‘We Must Hold Pelosi and the Marxists Accountable’

Actor Robert Davi has put out an impassioned plea for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and other Congressional Democrats  to be held “accountable” for what he sees as their anti-business and anti-capitalist agenda in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic.

He also called on Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and others to stop “playing politics with our lives.”

Davi posted a series of videos to Twitter Monday saying that Pelosi and others he described as “Marxists” are using the crisis as an opportunity to push a socialist plan on the American  people. “Every plan that the Democrats have is corrupt,” the License to Kill actor said. “What they want is what Bernie Sanders wants, which is a revolution… They’re using this to collapse the nation.”

Pelosi has been a key force blocking the passage of a $1.6 trillion Congressional  stimulus package that would provide much-needed relief to Americans as the global coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the U.S. economy. Along with Schumer, Pelosi has criticized the bill for being too pro-business.

Davi said in his Twitter video that private businesses form the backbone of the U.S. economy. “Unless there are businesses there are no workers of the world,” he said. “The left will take your freedoms away from you. The left is dangerous.”

The conservative Hollywood actor also cautioned people not to trust the mainstream media. “They’re not telling you what’s going on,” he said, adding later: “We’re in a crisis point. We have to work together. We can beat this.”

Davi said in an earlier tweet on Monday that Congressional Democrats are behaving like Communists.

“This is what Communists do, they use the workers to destroy them,” he wrote. “Without healthy business there are no workers!”

