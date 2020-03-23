Robert Davi: ‘We Must Hold Pelosi and the Marxists Accountable’

Actor Robert Davi has put out an impassioned plea for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and other Congressional Democrats to be held “accountable” for what he sees as their anti-business and anti-capitalist agenda in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic.

He also called on Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and others to stop “playing politics with our lives.”

Davi posted a series of videos to Twitter Monday saying that Pelosi and others he described as “Marxists” are using the crisis as an opportunity to push a socialist plan on the American people. “Every plan that the Democrats have is corrupt,” the License to Kill actor said. “What they want is what Bernie Sanders wants, which is a revolution… They’re using this to collapse the nation.”

My message to the AMERICAN PEOPLE WE MUST HOLD PELOSI AND THE MARXISTS ACCOUNTABLE THEY WANT TO COLLAPSE THE SYSTEM OR THEY WOULD BE HONESTLY WORKING FOR YOU NOT SPECIAL INTEREST LETS HELP THE PRESIDENT @realDonaldTrump PROTECT THIS NATION pic.twitter.com/hBZJ4OJGFs — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) March 23, 2020

Pelosi has been a key force blocking the passage of a $1.6 trillion Congressional stimulus package that would provide much-needed relief to Americans as the global coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the U.S. economy. Along with Schumer, Pelosi has criticized the bill for being too pro-business.

Davi said in his Twitter video that private businesses form the backbone of the U.S. economy. “Unless there are businesses there are no workers of the world,” he said. “The left will take your freedoms away from you. The left is dangerous.”

The conservative Hollywood actor also cautioned people not to trust the mainstream media. “They’re not telling you what’s going on,” he said, adding later: “We’re in a crisis point. We have to work together. We can beat this.”

Davi said in an earlier tweet on Monday that Congressional Democrats are behaving like Communists.

“This is what Communists do, they use the workers to destroy them,” he wrote. “Without healthy business there are no workers!”

STOP HOLD @SpeakerPelosi @SenWarren @chuckschumer ACCOUNTABLE FOR PLAYING POLITICS WITH YOUR LIVES – this is what COMMUNISTS DO THEY USE THE WORKERS TO DESTROY THEM – without healthy business there are no workers ! PRAY FOR OUR DRS AND NURSES AND HOSPITALS PELOSI HAS DENIED HELP https://t.co/wQxJGvhnPL — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) March 23, 2020

