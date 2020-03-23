Acting couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have given an encouraging update from their coronavirus isolation, telling their fans that they are feeling better.

“Two weeks after our first symptoms we feel better,” Tom Hanks said in a message posted late Sunday on Twitter. The Saving Private Ryan star also urged people to practice self-quarantining and isolation.

“Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?” Hanks wrote. “Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out.”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed their coronavirus diagnoses earlier this month while in Australia.

The acting couple were together hospitalized and later released into isolation. Hanks wrote last week he had no fever but was still recovering from the virus. Wilson has posted videos of herself on Instagram performing songs, including a singalong performance of “Hip Hop Hooray.”

Hanks was in Australia to shoot Baz Luhrmann’s planned biopic of Elvis Presley. But Warner Bros. put the shoot on hold after the actor came down with COVID-19.

On Sunday, Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim also revealed he is feeling better after being diagnosed with coronavirus. The actor said he believes taking the ant-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine has been crucial to his recovery.

