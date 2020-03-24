Alyssa Milano: Texas Using Coronavirus to Prevent Access to Abortions

As the world focuses on containing the spread of the coronavirus, actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano is concerned the virus could limit access to abortions in Texas.

Milano tweeted her concern about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order instructing medical professionals to “postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately, medically necessary” in order to preserve vital medical resources for COVID-19 patients.

On Monday, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton notified the state’s licensed health care professionals and facilities, including abortion providers, that they must adhere to this directive because the coronavirus pandemic “has increased demands for hospital beds and has created a shortage of personal protective equipment needed to protect health care professionals and stop transmission of the virus.”

Paxton noted that the executive order includes “any type of abortion that is not medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother.”

“We must work together as Texans to stop the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that our health care professionals and facilities have all the resources they need to fight the virus at this time,” Attorney General Paxton said in his notice. “No one is exempt from the governor’s executive order on medically unnecessary surgeries and procedures, including abortion providers. Those who violate the governor’s order will be met with the full force of the law.”

Milano, a staunch abortion activist, notified her 3.6 million Twitter followers, accusing Texas of using the coronavirus crisis as a pretext “to prevent access to a [sic] abortion care.”

Texas is using this crisis to prevent access to a abortion care. https://t.co/rFrWQ7UB1c — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 24, 2020

The former Who’s the Boss? star revealed last year that she had two abortions in one year in 1993, saying that it was “absolutely the right choice” for her at the time.

