Actress Kirstie Alley has thanked President Donald Trump for his leadership during the global coronavirus pandemic, writing that the president has taken charge in “a manner needed and wanted for this country.”

Alley wrote on social media late Monday to express her gratitude to the president.

“Dear Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us,” she wrote. “You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you.”

Dear Mr. President, @realDonaldTrump

I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us. You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2020

But the former Cheers star received almost instant blowback on social media, with numerous people criticizing her affiliation with Scientology. Alley defended herself Tuesday, saying that her detractors were playing the “religion card.”

Actually Granny I don’t own ANY stock. Try “my religion” card, it’s much more effective. https://t.co/6GivGVgGIH — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2020

Says the …. hmmmm I have no idea who you are so hard to finish my statement. But I’ll go with “says the man I don’t know who mentions my religion in a non-sequitur manner to bring other bigots on board because he didn’t like my complimentary text to the president” phew https://t.co/e3Es2sw60r — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com