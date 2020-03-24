Kirstie Alley Thanks Trump for ‘Taking Charge and Leading’ During Coronavirus Crisis

Kirstie Alley attends the LA premiere of "The Fanatic" at the Egyptian Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Actress Kirstie Alley has thanked President Donald Trump for his leadership during the global coronavirus pandemic, writing that the president has taken charge in “a manner needed and wanted for this country.”

Alley wrote on social media late Monday to express her gratitude to the president.

“Dear Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us,” she wrote. “You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you.”

But the former Cheers star received almost instant blowback on social media, with numerous people criticizing her affiliation with Scientology. Alley defended herself Tuesday, saying that her detractors were playing the “religion card.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.