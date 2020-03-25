Cardi B Slams Trump’s Coronavirus Response: ‘Could’ve Been Prevented’

Rapper Cardi B filmed one of her trademark rants slamming President Donald Trump and the wider government’s response to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, claiming that the worst of its spread “could’ve been prevented” if they had taken action sooner.

In an Instagram video posted Tuesday to her over 61 million followers, the New York-born rapper sported a medical mask as she accused Trump of creating confusion among the general public.

“Number 45 is getting on a podium saying, ‘Hey, listen: if you do not have any symptoms of the coronavirus — coughing, fever and whatsoever, etc. etc. — do not get tested because we don’t have enough testings to test everybody,” said the artist, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar.

“But if a celebrity is saying, ‘Hey, listen, I don’t have no symptoms, I’m feeling good, I feel healthy, I don’t feel like nothing but I went and got tested and I’m positive for the coronavirus, that causes confusion,” she continued.

During the expletive-laden rant, the 27-year-old also suggested the effective nationwide lockdown is unfair to those cooped up in small apartments with many occupants.

“What do they think they’re sending people home to? Not everybody have [sic] the luxury to go in their fucking bedroom and to go in a big-ass house and get away from people,” she exclaimed. “A lot of people live in small-ass apartments with multiple people. So it’s like if you’re sending me home and I have the corona-fucking-virus I’m most likely going to give it to my spouse, my kids, anybody that’s around me.”

Almánzar, who is a fervent supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders’s seemingly unsuccessful presidential campaign, also demanded that the government pick up the bill for all health care costs associated with the pandemic.

“I feel like the government should take that shit… and not charge people for it, because at the end of the day this shit could’ve been prevented when they found out about this shit a couple of months ago and the shit it was doing in China,” she declared. “Some people don’t even have enough money to fucking afford health care.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.