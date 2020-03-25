Hollywood celebrities clearly haven’t gotten the memo that their coronavirus-themed social media videos are falling flat with the public. Despite widespread derision, the stars keep pumping out stay-at-home dispatches that, in some cases, reveal a startling disconnection from reality.

Stars including Jessica Chastain, Minnie Driver, Mark Duplass, and Rita Wilson have posted new videos revealing glimpses into their homes, as well as inadvertent glimpses into their attention-craving Hollywood mindset.

While working class families around the world face economic uncertainty, actress Chastain celebrated her birthday with a bottle of Dom Pérignon rosé champagne, which typically sells for more than $200.

Thank you for all of the Birthday wishes & virtually celebrating with me yesterday! pic.twitter.com/AOaWCrYWz4 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) March 25, 2020

In what was likely meant to be a humorous video, actress Minnie Driver, a self-declared “virgin housekeeper,” explained how she fell in love with the Swiffer as a result of being stuck at home.

My friend started a quarantine recommendations account on insta. This is my contribution. Sanity saver , rather than an ad. #StayHome #StayHealthy #Swiff pic.twitter.com/AXkPo2bvVf — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) March 25, 2020

Actress Eva Longoria used the worldwide pandemic to promote the sitcom One Day At a Time, which now airs on Pop TV after being canceled by Netflix.

Hey Ya’ll make sure to catch @OneDayAtATimePop on @poptv while you’re in self isolation! #ODAAT pic.twitter.com/BW4odZWo8T — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) March 25, 2020

Singer Jason Mraz recorded himself urinating outdoors for no apparent reason.

Actor Mark Duplass performed 80s hit singles including “The Finer Things” by Steve Winwood, on his melodica.

Greatest Hits of the 80’s solos reimagined for the melodica, Part 1: THE FINER THINGS. Sorry @SteveWinwood. pic.twitter.com/aINJCAAXEX — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) March 25, 2020

Actress Rita Wilson, apparently still in COVID-19 isolation, invited her fans to text her on a private cell phone with music requests that she will perform.

Anthony Hopkins revealed that he is spending his time in self-imposed quarantine painting, playing music, and bonding with his cat.

Day 10 of self-imposed quarantine…🏼‍♂️😼 pic.twitter.com/BxKY9Quanm — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) March 25, 2020

Sir Patrick Stewart continued his series of Shakespeare recitations, focusing on the Bard’s sonnets.

Amanda Seyfried posted a bizarrely profane video in which she urged her fans to “stay the fuck” home.

British comedian Matt Lucas recorded a humorous song encouraging people to practice social distancing.

A VERY important message pic.twitter.com/8X03czKetu — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) March 24, 2020

