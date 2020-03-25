Dom Perignon, Virgin Housecleaning, 80s Hits: Celebrities Star in Tone-Deaf Coronavirus Videos

Hollywood celebrities clearly haven’t gotten the memo that their coronavirus-themed social media videos are falling flat with the public. Despite widespread derision, the stars keep pumping out stay-at-home dispatches that, in some cases, reveal a startling disconnection from reality.

Stars including Jessica Chastain, Minnie Driver, Mark Duplass, and Rita Wilson have posted new videos revealing glimpses into their homes, as well as inadvertent glimpses into their attention-craving Hollywood mindset.

While working class families around the world face economic uncertainty, actress Chastain celebrated her birthday with a bottle of Dom Pérignon rosé champagne, which typically sells for more than $200.

In what was likely meant to be a humorous video, actress Minnie Driver, a self-declared “virgin housekeeper,” explained how she fell in love with the Swiffer as a result of being stuck at home.

Actress Eva Longoria used the worldwide pandemic to promote the sitcom One Day At a Time, which now airs on Pop TV after being canceled by Netflix.

Singer Jason Mraz recorded himself urinating outdoors for no apparent reason.

Actor Mark Duplass performed 80s hit singles including “The Finer Things” by Steve Winwood, on his melodica.

Actress Rita Wilson, apparently still in COVID-19 isolation, invited her fans to text her on a private cell phone with music requests that she will perform.

Anthony Hopkins revealed that he is spending his time in self-imposed quarantine painting, playing music, and bonding with his cat.

Sir Patrick Stewart continued his series of Shakespeare recitations, focusing on the Bard’s sonnets.

Amanda Seyfried posted a bizarrely profane video in which she urged her fans to “stay the fuck” home.

British comedian Matt Lucas recorded a humorous song encouraging people to practice social distancing.

