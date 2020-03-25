Top Chef Masters Star Floyd Cardoz Dies at 59 from Coronavirus

Top Chef Masters star Floyd Cardoz has died from the coronavirus at the age of 59, according to reports.

Cardoz passed on Wednesday at Mountainside Medical Centre in New Jersey, according to a spokesperson for Hunger Inc. Hospitality Group, Cardoz’ company, the Daily Mail reported.

The company noted that Cardoz was in Mumbai, India, with comedian Aziz Ansari to film their show, Ugly Delicious. He then flew to Frankfurt, Germany, and finally to New York City during the first week of March.

But when he got to New York, he began feeling bad and checked into a hospital in New York City. He did so as a “precautionary measure.” But he soon developed stronger symptoms.

Cardoz even tried to ally his fans’ fears with a post on Instagram.

“Sincere apologies, everyone. I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York,” he said on March 17, adding that he “was hugely anxious about my state of health.”

Cardoz, a native of Bombay, competed on Bravo’s Top Chef Masters in 2011 and won the top prize that season.

The famed chef owned two Big Apple restaurant, Tabla, and Bombay Bread Bar.

