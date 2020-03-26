Cher: Trump Thinks My Mom and I Should Be ‘Sacrificed’ for His Economy

Singer-actress Cher believes that she and her elderly mother will be “sacrificed” by President Donald Trump as his administration seeks to re-start the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cher, 73, expressed her displeasure at the president’s desire to see Americans return to work as soon as possible. The Oscar-winning star tweeted on Thursday that she and mother are simply “fodder” for President Trump’s “inhumane grist mill.” Her mother, Georgia Holt, is 93.

For trump my mom & I Are

Dispensable,Fodder For His InHumane Grist Mill.Well I HAVE Worked From1965 To 2020 & Perhaps I’m beyond HIS Sell By Date. As 4 Mom..all she does is make everybody Laugh..yes we’re Obviously The Ones Who should be sacrificed.For donald trumps Economy pic.twitter.com/C7fawORl9u — Cher (@cher) March 26, 2020

Cher’s message follows a highly publicized rant from MSNBC host Joe Scarborough in which he claimed that conservatives are “ready to euthanize” the elderly in order to save corporate profits in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is the weakest among us, it is senior citizens who they’re ready to euthanize because they want Boeing’s corporate earnings to not dip too low,” Scarborough said on Thursday’s edition of Morning Joe.

President Trump has spoken recently about his desire to see the American economy re-start and for Americans to return to work as quickly as possible. The president tweeted Sunday that “we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself.”

On Wednesday, the president was asked during a White House coronavirus press conference how many deaths would be acceptable to him.

“How many? None. OK? How many deaths are acceptable to me? None, OK? None, if that’s your question,” the president replied.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com