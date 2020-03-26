‘Fight Club’ Director David Fincher Gives Online Masterclass to Quarantined Film Students

Filmmaker David Fincher created his own social network this week by conducting a surprise masterclass for 450 quarantined film students attending the National Film and Television School in Great Britain.

The director of Se7en, Fight Club, and The Social Network conducted the online masterclass via Zoom, a web conferencing technology, according to the school’s director, John Wardle.

This week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a stay-at-home order for the entire country, creating a nationwide lockdown except for essential workers as well as important errands and visits.

A Masterclass with the one and only directing legend David Fincher has 100% lifted the spirits of @NFTSFilmTV students! A huge thank you to David for being so generous with his time and knowledge today 🙌 https://t.co/E7QxKRlASC — National Film and Television School (@NFTSFilmTV) March 24, 2020

“It’s been a tough week so we wanted to do something to lift the spirits of @NFTSFilmTV students,” Wardle tweeted. “So this afternoon 450 x students sat down for a masterclass via @zoom_us with THE David Fincher.”

While the school didn’t say what David Fincher discussed during the class, some students posted screenshots of the virtual seminar.

Every afternoon should be spent hanging out with David Fincher pic.twitter.com/9IxaABGqIh — Elle Haywood (@ellekhaywood) March 25, 2020

everything is terrible but at least we got to hangout on zoom with the one and only david fincher today! pic.twitter.com/1yLG8CwLtf — Ryan Ninesling (@ryanninesling) March 24, 2020

Fincher is reportedly completing his latest feature movie, Mank, about Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz during his work on Citizen Kane. The Netflix movie, starring Gary Oldman, is set to debut later this year and will be Fincher’s first feature since Gone Girl in 2014.

