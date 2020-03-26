Actor Jack Black has decided to stop eating red meat in order to “limit catastrophic climate change,” making an “EcoResolution” that he will switch to veggie burgers.

“#MyEcoResolution is to stop eating red meat!” Black said Thursday in a video shared to social media. “I’m doing this to help limit catastrophic climate change and to support my mental health. What pledge will you take for our planet?”

The Jumanji star contributed to a Twitter hashtag known as “#MyEcoResolution” — or “my ecological resolution” — which prompts social media users to share how they plan on fighting global warming.

#MyEcoResolution is to stop eating red meat! I’m doing this to help limit catastrophic climate change and to support my mental health. What pledge will you take for our planet? @MyEcoResolution pic.twitter.com/GdAgP3NTgV — Jack Black (@jackblack) March 26, 2020

Black is not alone in his decision to stop eating meat due to environmental issues.

Earlier this year, actor Joaquin Phoenix took the stage at one of actress-activist Jane Fonda’s climate change protest in Washington, D.C., where he announced that he is changing his eating habits in order to fight global warming, encouraging the audience of protesters to join him.

“The meat and dairy industry is the third leading cause of climate change and I think sometimes we wonder what can we do in this fight against climate change,” proclaimed the Joker star.

“And there’s something you can do today, right now, and tomorrow by making a choice about what you consume,” said Phoenix.

Phoenix, who would soon win a Best Actor Oscar for his Joker performance, added that while there are some thing that he simply cannot avoid — such as flying on planes — he will nonetheless make an effort to stop eating meat and dairy.

“I struggle so much with what I can do at times, there are things that I can’t avoid,” he said.. “I flew a plane out here today, or last night rather, but one thing that I can do is change my eating habits.”

