Actor Michael Rapaport shared another angry rant on social media Wednesday evening, demanding President Donald Trump encourage his children, including 14-year-old son Barron, to leave their houses and potentially expose themselves to the Chinese coronavirus.

Rapaport began his video message with a profanity-laced attack on Trump after he suggested that corporate media want him to keep the country shut as long as possible, in the hope that it will damage his chances of re-election:

Fucking pig — the real people want to get back to work ASAP? You never worked a day in your life. You’re worried about the next four years? You need to be worried about the next four days, motherfucker. You need to be worried about the next four weeks — the next four months, you motherfucker. You are the worst possible motherfucker in power we could have, making decisions right now.

The star of 1998’s The Naked Man then demanded that Trump force his children out of isolation before the rest of the nation, so they can risk getting the virus themselves:

Why don’t you send your fucking son, dick stain Donald Trump Jr., big-toothed Eric Trump, little fucking Barron, fucking Ivanka, junkyard Jared… let them go out there and test the fucking waters. Let them see if shit is sweet. Let them take the cars, the trains, the buses, the Amtrak, let them play in the park. And if everything’s good after five days of them playing in the streets, we’ll all go back to [work].

Rapaport concluded by warning of the “shame” Americans should feel if they re-elect Trump in November:

You want to make the American people guinea pigs, so you can get re-elected? You fucking clown. And people if you fall for this shit, shame on you… This guy doesn’t give a fuck about anyone but himself.

Since the beginning of his presidency, Rapaport has become notorious for delivering furious rants against Trump, his family, and his administration. Just this week, he described First Lady Melania Trump as a “dumb animal” after she urged people to follow government instructions regarding handwashing and self-isolation.

