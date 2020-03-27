Actress Evangeline Lilly has walked back her controversial comments saying that she would refuse to self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic because she values her freedom.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the Ant-Man and Lost actress apologized for her earlier “insensitivity, “ saying that she is now staying at home with her family and practicing social distancing. But the Hollywood star noted that she is following local government guidelines despite her “intense trepidation over the socioeconomic and political repercussions of this course of action.”

Lilly’s original Instagram post on March 16 sparked a swift backlash against the actress, with critics accusing her of acting irresponsibly and potentially putting others at risk.

“I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19,” she wrote. “Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message.”

She added: “My direct and special apologies to those most affected by this pandemic. I never meant to hurt you. When I wrote that post 10 days ago, I thought I was infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I was projecting my own fears into an already fearful and traumatic situation.”

Lilly isn’t the only Hollywood star to apologize for her comments about the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, actress Vanessa Hudgens was pilloried on social media after she referred to self-quarantining as “bullshit,” adding that people dying from the coronavirus is “like, inevitable.”

Hudgens later expressed contrition for her comments, saying that her words were “insensitive and not at all appropriate.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com