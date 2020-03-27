‘Gladiator’ Director Ridley Scott Rips ‘Nutcase’ Trump, Praises CNN

Ridley Scott, the acclaimed director of Alien, Blade Runner, and Gladiator, is no fan of President Donald Trump.

In a new interview with Variety, the Hollywood filmmaker referred to the president as the “orange-headed fellow” and a “nutcase” when asked about the ways politicians are responding to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

“Particularly with this orange-headed fellow that’s running us, he’s a nutcase, isn’t he?” Scott said. “[New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo made a name for himself, he’s put himself on the map certainly. Looking at the globalization of the politicians that are running the world, half the time being run by idiots and the other time by despots, there are very few worthwhile ones, if you know what I mean.”

The British-born filmmaker added: “No one wants to go into politics. If anyone has half a brain they wouldn’t want to go into politics anyway, right?”

Scott also had words of praise for CNN in light of the pandemic. “I still think CNN’s the best and they are in dismay at how it’s not being handled properly,” he said.

Scott recently saw his latest movie project, The Last Duel, shut down production due to the coronavirus. The period piece, which reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, is set in 14th century France.

The director said he completed shooting in France and was set to begin shooting in Ireland when the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios production came to a halt.

“We were set to go to Ireland in a week and it was a natural break, so I said, ‘Why don’t we stop here and we’ll return?'” Scott said.

